Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sheikha Fatima sets theme of Emirati Women’s Day 2023 as ‘We Collaborate for Tomorrow’

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago

Courtesy of: Emirates News Agency

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has announced the theme for this year’s Emirati Women’s Day as “We Collaborate for Tomorrow,” set on August 28.

To streamline the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to find innovative solutions to energy, sustainability and climate change challenges, the theme was chosen to align with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s announcement of 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability.”

In a statement released on Monday, Sheikha Fatima said: “Every year, we proudly announce an inspiring theme for Emirati Women’s Day, and this national occasion is a priority for us. This day highlights a set of objectives which aligns with the country’s global leadership in recognizing and empowering women.”

Moreover, Sheikha Fatima noted that “The UAE has made gender balance an integral part of the nation’s social culture.”

“With COP28 set to take place in November 2023, the UAE is gearing up to tackle the pressing issues related to climate change. Notably, prominent female figures will be leading the charge during COP28, comprising two-thirds of the leadership team and over 50 percent of the administrative team, setting an example through our sustainable approach to recognising the competence, excellence, and creativity of Emirati women,” she added.

To recall, last year’s theme for Emirati Women’s Day was “Inspiring Reality…Sustainable Future.”

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

painting

Artist refuses award after his AI image wins in photo contest

2 mins ago
Untitled design 10

Moon-sighting committee asks Muslims to search for Shawwal crescent moon on Thursday

60 mins ago
imee marcos 1

Imee Marcos questions EDCA sites, asks why we rely on foreigners for defense

1 hour ago
tft website 7

DICT: No sim registration extension for now

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button