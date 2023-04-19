Sheikha Fatima sets theme of Emirati Women’s Day 2023 as ‘We Collaborate for Tomorrow’

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has announced the theme for this year’s Emirati Women’s Day as “We Collaborate for Tomorrow,” set on August 28.

To streamline the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to find innovative solutions to energy, sustainability and climate change challenges, the theme was chosen to align with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s announcement of 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability.”

In a statement released on Monday, Sheikha Fatima said: “Every year, we proudly announce an inspiring theme for Emirati Women’s Day, and this national occasion is a priority for us. This day highlights a set of objectives which aligns with the country’s global leadership in recognizing and empowering women.”

Moreover, Sheikha Fatima noted that “The UAE has made gender balance an integral part of the nation’s social culture.”

“With COP28 set to take place in November 2023, the UAE is gearing up to tackle the pressing issues related to climate change. Notably, prominent female figures will be leading the charge during COP28, comprising two-thirds of the leadership team and over 50 percent of the administrative team, setting an example through our sustainable approach to recognising the competence, excellence, and creativity of Emirati women,” she added.

To recall, last year’s theme for Emirati Women’s Day was “Inspiring Reality…Sustainable Future.”