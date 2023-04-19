Dubai’s The Hotel Show to kick off on May 23-25

The Hotel Show, the Middle East’s longest-running and most influential hospitality trade show in the region, is set to commence on May 23 to 25, with the participation of over 13,000 decision-makers, specialists and more than a hundred speakers.

Major hospitality players from across the world are to check-in to Dubai this May with national pavilions already committed by Germany, France, and Italy.

The 3-day show will happen at the Dubai World Trade Centre, presenting a series of open and lively discussions among many of the industry’s leading figures under the theme ‘Transforming Hospitality Spaces with Product, Design, and Technology’.

Global hotel experts gather in #Dubai for The Hotel Show 2023. Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center from May 23-25, the event will bring together 13,000 professionals to network and explore the latest in the industry. pic.twitter.com/hgCcd8Bnjs — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 18, 2023

In a statement released on Monday, Elaine O’Connell, Vice President, Design & Hospitality, dmg events, and organizer of the show said: “Big, global brands are looking to break into this thriving market and see The Hotel Show as the perfect conduit to network and do real business with thousands of like-minded industry professionals. They all want to take their business with the region to the next level through collaboration and alliances. They are coming to Dubai expecting to do business, and perceive the show as a platform to seal and generate more tangible leads.”

Aside from the industry’s biggest names, new entrants will also get the chance to gain industry awareness and investment at the show, which centers on hospitality technology.

Start-up companies will get to present their product or solution to a panel of industry experts and investors for a cash prize of $2,400, as well as media and sector exposure.

Applications for start-ups to join in the competition are accepted starting April 28.