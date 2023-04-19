Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai’s The Hotel Show to kick off on May 23-25

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

The Hotel Show, the Middle East’s longest-running and most influential hospitality trade show in the region, is set to commence on May 23 to 25, with the participation of over 13,000 decision-makers, specialists and more than a hundred speakers.

Major hospitality players from across the world are to check-in to Dubai this May with national pavilions already committed by Germany, France, and Italy.

The 3-day show will happen at the Dubai World Trade Centre, presenting a series of open and lively discussions among many of the industry’s leading figures under the theme ‘Transforming Hospitality Spaces with Product, Design, and Technology’.

In a statement released on Monday, Elaine O’Connell, Vice President, Design & Hospitality, dmg events, and organizer of the show said: “Big, global brands are looking to break into this thriving market and see The Hotel Show as the perfect conduit to network and do real business with thousands of like-minded industry professionals. They all want to take their business with the region to the next level through collaboration and alliances. They are coming to Dubai expecting to do business, and perceive the show as a platform to seal and generate more tangible leads.”

Aside from the industry’s biggest names, new entrants will also get the chance to gain industry awareness and investment at the show, which centers on hospitality technology.

Start-up companies will get to present their product or solution to a panel of industry experts and investors for a cash prize of $2,400, as well as media and sector exposure.

Applications for start-ups to join in the competition are accepted starting April 28.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

