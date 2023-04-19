DMW tackles labor cooperation initiatives with Austria on recruitment of nurses

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has met with the Austrian delegation to tackle labor cooperation initiatives on the recruitment of Filipino nurses to Austria.

The delegation led by Professor Gunther Wiesinger discussed with Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople employment opportunities for Filipino workers in Austria.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Wiesinger said: “In the course of the next couple of years, Austria has a demand for around 60,000 to 75,000 healthcare professionals with an additional 200,000 job openings across all industries.”

On the other hand, Austrian Ambassador Dr. Johann Brieger also went with the delegation and noted that: “Our partnership with the Philippine government through the DMW will create a win-win situation, providing employment opportunities for skilled Filipino workers while contributing to the growth of Austria’s economy.”

Meanwhile, Ople laid out to the delegation the DMW’s plan to launch a scholarship fund for nursing students in partnership with the Department of Health and the Commission on Higher Education.

“Upon the advice of the Department of Foreign Affairs, we would need to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to set the tone and define the parameters of our partnership with the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber and the Federal State of Vienna,” she said.

Moreover, Ople extended her gratitude to the members of the Austrian delegation for their interest in the recruitment of Filipino workers and for collaborating with the agency.