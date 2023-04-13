Dubai Customs launches metaverse to enhance trade ops

The Dubai Customs has presented its pioneering plan to reform customs leadership development programs by incorporating cutting-edge “Metaverse” technology.

According to Dubai Customs Director-General Ahmad Mahboob Musabih, this approach is a key step towards using the full potential of advanced technologies like Metaverse, which have the power to transform customs operations in unprecedented ways.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Dubai Customs expressed its commitment to driving innovation and embracing advance technology to enhance trade operations, stimulate investment in the commercial sector, and boost Dubai’s economic agenda.

.@DubaiCustoms‘ pioneering plan to revolutionize customs leadership development programs by incorporating cutting-edge “Metaverse” technology to be fully aligned with the ambitious “#Dubai Metaverse Strategy”https://t.co/vorLw2jKlf pic.twitter.com/RFPngg7O8X — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 12, 2023

Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division, said the program centers on blending academic and practical learning through three training modules: Innovative Customs Management, Digitisation of Customs Operations, and Agile Leadership.

The program has graduated 16 inspection managers in its sixth batch, as well as 137 employees in all functional areas during the last five batches.