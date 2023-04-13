Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Customs launches metaverse to enhance trade ops

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos1 hour ago

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Customs has presented its pioneering plan to reform customs leadership development programs by incorporating cutting-edge “Metaverse” technology.

According to Dubai Customs Director-General Ahmad Mahboob Musabih, this approach is a key step towards using the full potential of advanced technologies like Metaverse, which have the power to transform customs operations in unprecedented ways.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Dubai Customs expressed its commitment to driving innovation and embracing advance technology to enhance trade operations, stimulate investment in the commercial sector, and boost Dubai’s economic agenda.

Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division, said the program centers on blending academic and practical learning through three training modules: Innovative Customs Management, Digitisation of Customs Operations, and Agile Leadership.

The program has graduated 16 inspection managers in its sixth batch, as well as 137 employees in all functional areas during the last five batches.

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

