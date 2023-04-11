Expat deportations in Kuwait hit 9,000 in three months

Over 9,000 expatriates have been deported from Kuwait in the first quarter of 2023 due to their involvement in criminal and misdemeanor cases, according to local media reports.

The deportees consisted of individuals from various nationalities, with approximately 4,000 women among them.

A report from the Arabic daily Al Qabas revealed that the Indian community had the highest number of deportees, followed by the Filipino, Sri Lankan, and Egyptian communities.

Currently, there are still 700 men and women in deportation prison, and arrangements are being made to deport them within the next 10 days.

The number of deportations for drug use and peddling has seen a significant increase in the past three months, leading to the government’s strict actions against criminal activities.

The increase in deportations is part of the directives of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Minister of Interior and Defense, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled.

The Kuwaiti authorities have warned expatriates to abide by the country’s laws and regulations and to avoid engaging in illegal activities.

They have also emphasized the need for cooperation between the government and citizens to maintain a safe and secure society.