Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Pre-Pageant Challenges open to public voting

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) organization has announced that the Top 38 official candidates will participate in three pre-pageant challenges that will be open to public voting.

In a social media post, MUPh shared the schedule of the challenges, inviting fans to download the MUPh app to vote for their favorite delegates.

The first challenge, the Photo Shoot challenge, is currently ongoing and will run until Easter Sunday (April 9).

The contestants have already shown off their individual poses in a Fashion Film posted on the Empire Philippines YouTube channel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe Philippines (@themissuniverseph)

After the Holy Week, the Swimsuit Challenge will commence on Monday, with a voting period that runs from April 10 to April 16. The Jojo Bragais Runway Challenge will follow suit on April 17, with voting open from April 17 to April 23.

The MUPh organization is encouraging fans and supporters to download the MUPh app to vote and show their support for their favorite candidates.

The coronation night of the 2023 Miss Universe Philippines is scheduled for May 13 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Special guests, including Korean star Nam Woo-hyun and reigning Miss Universe R’bonney Gabriel, will be in attendance.

Gabriel recently confirmed her guest appearance on a radio program with CW39 Houston, urging fans to stay tuned.