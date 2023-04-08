Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Pre-Pageant Challenges open to public voting

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 mins ago

Pauline Amelinckx from Bohol, Michelle Marquez Dee from Makati, and Joemay Leo from Benguet (Photos courtesy of: Miss Universe Philippines)

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) organization has announced that the Top 38 official candidates will participate in three pre-pageant challenges that will be open to public voting.

In a social media post, MUPh shared the schedule of the challenges, inviting fans to download the MUPh app to vote for their favorite delegates.

The first challenge, the Photo Shoot challenge, is currently ongoing and will run until Easter Sunday (April 9).

The contestants have already shown off their individual poses in a Fashion Film posted on the Empire Philippines YouTube channel.

After the Holy Week, the Swimsuit Challenge will commence on Monday, with a voting period that runs from April 10 to April 16. The Jojo Bragais Runway Challenge will follow suit on April 17, with voting open from April 17 to April 23.

The MUPh organization is encouraging fans and supporters to download the MUPh app to vote and show their support for their favorite candidates.

The coronation night of the 2023 Miss Universe Philippines is scheduled for May 13 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Special guests, including Korean star Nam Woo-hyun and reigning Miss Universe R’bonney Gabriel, will be in attendance.

Gabriel recently confirmed her guest appearance on a radio program with CW39 Houston, urging fans to stay tuned.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 mins ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2023 04 08 at 3.33.16 PM

Vehicle collision on UAE highway serves as warning against reckless driving, says Abu Dhabi Police

2 hours ago
Image 1 Big Bad Wolf Books 2023

Big Bad Wolf Kicks Off Its Biggest Book Sale

2 hours ago
tft website 3

4 dead after drowning in Batangas, Quezon on Good Friday

3 hours ago
kc concepcion

KC Concepcion turns 38, Sharon Cuneta shares wish to her daughter

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button