UAE to release new AED1000 banknotes on April 10

The United Arab Emirates Central Bank on Thursday has revealed new AED1,000 banknotes that will be available at banks and exchange houses starting April 10.

The new banknote is made of eco-friendly polymer material and includes images along with cultural and development symbols that reflect the global achievements of the UAE.

In a statement, the Central Bank said the design “embodies the forward-looking vision and ambitions that has become a reality for the UAE as a leader in space exploration.”

“The new banknote features unique technical characteristics to keep pace with global standards and technologies with the aim of making the dirham an international currency used worldwide,” said Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the UAE Central Bank.

The front shows the image of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, next to a model of a space shuttle, in line with the UAE’s space ambitions.

Meanwhile, the back of the note depicts an image of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi, which will play a big part in diversifying energy sources in the country and reducing carbon emissions.