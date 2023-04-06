Over 580K passengers recorded at NAIA, flights still ‘on time’ – MIAA

The Manila International Airport Authority or MIAA has recorded over half a million passengers since the Holy Week travel period started at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport or NAIA.

In a CNN Philippines report, MIAA has recorded 583,007 passengers as of Wednesday, April 5. Flights to and from all terminals of NAIA are around 3,675.

“Our high OTP ratings indicate that flights depart from and arrive at NAIA on time. This demonstrates that we can prevent passenger crowding at the airport due to the continuous dispatch, departure, and arrival of flights. Queuing also has become manageable,” said MIAA General Manager Cesar Chiong in a statement.

The OTP of airlines from Holy Monday to Holy Tuesday also exceeds 80% which is above international standards.

MIAA also mentioned coordination among agencies that minimized long lines and congestion at the airport.

“This is the result of our collaboration with the airlines, ground handlers, and the various government agencies working at NAIA, such as the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Office for Transportation Security (OTS), among others,” Chiong explained.

Airport authorities also expect more passengers to the airport on Easter Sunday.