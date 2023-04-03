talabat UAE joins hands with trusted charity partners to launch several Ramadan campaigns

talabat UAE, the leading online food delivery and q-commerce platform, announces various charitable initiatives customers can contribute towards this Ramadan through the talabat app, in collaboration with trusted local, regional and global charities.

Last Ramadan, talabat UAE facilitated the donation of over AED 1.4 million customer in-app donations, equivalent to over 1 million meals, during the month of Ramadan alone.

This year, as part of its ongoing commitment to create positive social impact and the UAE’s year of sustainability in the lead up to COP28, talabat UAE adopted a sustainable approach to giving back that provides an ongoing and long-term solution, in addition to intensifying its efforts to tackle food security. This falls in line with the UAE’s international efforts to provide food aid, as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 to eradicate hunger.

Tatiana Rahal, Managing Director at talabat UAE commented: “We are humbled by the generosity and spirit of giving we have seen from our customers over the years, a testament to the deeply rooted culture of benevolence and philanthropy that the UAE leaders have instilled in the community. We are grateful to be in a position where we can utilise our technology for good and help make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.”

She added: “We are particularly focusing on innovative ways to give back to the community and supporting sustainable initiatives that tackle food security with our partners, such as the “Spread the Loaf” initiative under the “Bread for All” campaign that aims to provide fresh bread around the clock to those in need in the UAE. It is thanks to the tremendous efforts and on-ground support of our trusted charity partners that we are able to make a positive impact on a local, regional, and global level.”

You can easily and safely donate on the talabat app! Here’s how:

Customers can contribute through the app in two ways, either by directly donating to one of the trusted virtual charities, or by redeeming their ‘talabat Rewards’ points.

Donate through Virtual Charities

On the app, talabat customers can safely donate to trusted global and local charities of their choice by clicking the ‘Give back’ option under ‘Shortcuts’ on the homepage, and select the cause they wish to donate to.

Ramadan Heroes: Launched for the fourth consecutive year, this year’s edition of Ramadan Heroes adopts an innovative and sustainable approach to giving back under the slogan “Spread the Loaf” to support the “Bread for All” campaign. Customer donations will help provide free fresh bread for those in need through smart machines across select aswaaq stores in Dubai. Ramadan Heroes was launched in collaboration with long-term partner Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGEC), which falls under the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF).

IACAD permit number: PRHCE-000946818

Donate through ‘talabat Rewards’

Customers can donate using their ‘talabat Rewards’ points on the app, simply visit the “Make a difference” section under ‘rewards’ feature and redeem your points to the following causes:

Ramadan Heroes: You can also donate to the “Spread the Loaf” initiative and support the “Bread for All” campaign to either serve fresh bread or maintain the machines using your talabat rewards points!

You can also donate to the “Spread the Loaf” initiative and support the “Bread for All” campaign to either serve fresh bread or maintain the machines using your talabat rewards points! Dubai Cares: a school feeding program, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), to support school-aged children in the Middle East

Other talabat initiatives

In addition to facilitating donations through its platform, talabat UAE, in collaboration with Dubai Police, and through its talabat Kitchen’s vendor Maraheb Express Restaurant, is supporting the distribution of 10,000 iftar meals to various communities around Dubai, as part of Dubai Police “Ramadanikom Bkheir” campaign. The boxes include road safety messaging targeted towards cyclists, e-scooter riders, and motorbike riders to raise awareness of the importance of complying with traffic rules and regulations to collectively contribute towards fostering a culture of road safety.

A number of talabat employees will be participating in distribution efforts during the holy month.