Pope Francis continues recovery from bronchitis

Courtesy of: Vatican News

As Pope Francis continues to receive treatment at Rome’s Gemelli hospital for a non-Covid-19 respiratory infection, a medical update revealed that he is responding positively with antibiotics, and that he could be discharged from the hospital in a few days.

According to a report from Vatican News, Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, said that following the results of the planned clinical check-ups, it was found that the Holy Father is affected by a viral bronchitis that requires the administration of antibiotics that “have resulted in a marked improvement in his state of health.”

“Based on a foreseeable course, the Holy Father could be discharged in the coming days,” the doctors added.

Moreover, Bruni reported that Pope Francis had rested well during the night and that his clinical picture was improving.

