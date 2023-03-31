PNP chief identifies suspect in killing of computer science student in Cavite

Philippine National Police Rodolfo Azurin Jr. has revealed that they have identified the suspect in the killing of a 24 year-old computer science student in Dasmarinas, Cavite.

Azurin told GMA News that the suspect in the crime is Angelito Erlano.

The PNP also went to Erlano’s residence and they found some of the belongings of the victim. Erlano has been arrested for robbery.

The government is currently offering a P1.1 million reward for anyone who can give valuable information on the killer of Queen Daguinsin.

Daguinsin was found dead in her room. According to the initial police report she sustained 14 stab wounds in different parts of her body.

Based on the report, Daguinsin’s classmates checked on her because she was not seen in school for days.

CCTV footage showed that a man wearing a blue cap entered Daguinsin’s room and was holding unidentified objects in his hands.

No indication that the victim was raped by the suspect based on the investigation.