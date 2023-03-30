Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos directs CHED to address shortage of nursed due to migration

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago

Courtesy of: Presidential Communications Office

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to immediately address the shortage of nurses due to migration, which has been affecting the delivery of effective healthcare in the country.

In a meeting with the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) Healthcare Sector group in Malacanang, Marcos said “We have to be clever about the healthcare manpower. Our nurses are the best, buong mundo na ang kalaban natin dito.”

For its part, CHED Chairperson Prospero de Vera III said it is already carrying out interventions to address the shortage of nurses, which include retooling board non-passers, adopting nursing curriculum with exit credentials, redirecting non-practicing nurses and conducting exchange programs with other countries.

According to De Vera, CHED is also working on a flexible short-term masteral program to address the lack of instructors in nursing and medical schools.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health is assessing the status of the proposed legislation on the Magna Carta for Public Health Care Workers and Philippine Nursing Act while doing a study on the standardization of salaries of nurses, doctors, and healthcare workers.

Moreover, as agreed on the meeting, the PSAC will monitor new technologies in healthcare, study the feasibility of establishing remote diagnostics centers, and assess new medical technologies and their costs.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

DSC05649

Lulu launches 11th edition of the ‘sharing is caring’ donation drive in support of Dubai cares

1 hour ago
DOT ASEC 1

DOT: The future of Philippine Tourism is green

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 5

Kamal Vachani extends wishes to UAE Vice President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
fiba

Inter-Agency Task Force to be formed as PH gears up for FIBA World Cup

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button