BI warns public to be vigilant vs digital illegal recruiters

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has reminded the public of the dangers of trusting people online and offline, after several reports of scammers and illegal recruiters who prey on Filipinos looking for work abroad.

The BI issued the alert following the interception of three fake government employees and a Russia-bound passenger with fake documents, and the repatriation of three scam victims from Thailand.

According to Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the world has gone to digital and human trafficking patterns have shifted as well.

Tansingco said “The Bureau always strives to bridge the information gap between aspiring OFWs and the government, but we urge the public to be vigilant. Human trafficking is real, and it is happening now.”

BI officers at the Clark International Airport intercepted on March 14 three Filipino women, who attempted to leave the country allegedly using fake government company identification cards, leave forms, and travel authority. They were intercepted awaiting a Scoot Airlines flight to Singapore.

Eventually, Tansingco shared that the passengers confessed verbally and in writing, that their purpose of travel is to seek employment in Singapore and Dubai as tourists.

Meanwhile, officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 deferred the departure of a first-time passenger bound for Russia but was holding overseas employment documents as a Balik Manggagawa last March 27.

Tansingco noted that the victim was in contact with a certain Rose who she met on Facebook and to whom she paid a total of Php 215,000.

The passenger then admitted that she has no personal knowledge on the appropriate documents and processes that she must undergo to depart as an Overseas Filipino Worker.

The victim was turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation.