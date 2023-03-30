Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BI warns public to be vigilant vs digital illegal recruiters

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos5 hours ago

Courtesy of: Immigration PH 24/7 Helpline

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has reminded the public of the dangers of trusting people online and offline, after several reports of scammers and illegal recruiters who prey on Filipinos looking for work abroad.

The BI issued the alert following the interception of three fake government employees and a Russia-bound passenger with fake documents, and the repatriation of three scam victims from Thailand.

According to Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the world has gone to digital and human trafficking patterns have shifted as well.

Tansingco said “The Bureau always strives to bridge the information gap between aspiring OFWs and the government, but we urge the public to be vigilant. Human trafficking is real, and it is happening now.”

BI officers at the Clark International Airport intercepted on March 14 three Filipino women, who attempted to leave the country allegedly using fake government company identification cards, leave forms, and travel authority. They were intercepted awaiting a Scoot Airlines flight to Singapore.

Eventually, Tansingco shared that the passengers confessed verbally and in writing, that their purpose of travel is to seek employment in Singapore and Dubai as tourists.

Meanwhile, officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 deferred the departure of a first-time passenger bound for Russia but was holding overseas employment documents as a Balik Manggagawa last March 27.

Tansingco noted that the victim was in contact with a certain Rose who she met on Facebook and to whom she paid a total of Php 215,000.

The passenger then admitted that she has no personal knowledge on the appropriate documents and processes that she must undergo to depart as an Overseas Filipino Worker.

The victim was turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos5 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

DSC05649

Lulu launches 11th edition of the ‘sharing is caring’ donation drive in support of Dubai cares

1 hour ago
DOT ASEC 1

DOT: The future of Philippine Tourism is green

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 5

Kamal Vachani extends wishes to UAE Vice President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
bbm 3

Marcos directs CHED to address shortage of nursed due to migration

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button