Dubai prepares to host The Hotel Show 2023

Dubai is gearing up to host the Hotel Show from May 23-25, showcasing new hotel projects in the Middle East and discussing industry challenges and opportunities.

The event will include conferences, seminars, and activities for over 100 experts and expects more than 13,000 visitors.

Major worldwide players will gather in Dubai at The Hotel Show, as the Middle East plans new developments to meet accelerated tourism ambitions.

#Dubai gears up to host the Hotel Show from May 23-25 at @DWTCOfficial, showcasing new hotel projects in the Middle East & discussing industry challenges & opportunities. The event includes conferences, seminars, & activities for 100+ experts & expects more than 13,000 visitors. pic.twitter.com/GbQYm5p4Yp — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 28, 2023

To be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Hotel Show comes against a regional upsurge of hospitality investment driven largely by the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Major players from throughout the Middle East, Europe, the Far East and Americas, all with an eye on winning new business with innovative products and services, were attracted to the major upscaling of the region’s hospitality potential.

Moreover, the event will dig deep into the regional hotel prospects through probing conferences, seminars and features which will help industry professionals unearth the opportunity sweet spots.