Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai prepares to host The Hotel Show 2023

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos6 hours ago

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

Dubai is gearing up to host the Hotel Show from May 23-25, showcasing new hotel projects in the Middle East and discussing industry challenges and opportunities.

The event will include conferences, seminars, and activities for over 100 experts and expects more than 13,000 visitors.

Major worldwide players will gather in Dubai at The Hotel Show, as the Middle East plans new developments to meet accelerated tourism ambitions.

To be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Hotel Show comes against a regional upsurge of hospitality investment driven largely by the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Major players from throughout the Middle East, Europe, the Far East and Americas, all with an eye on winning new business with innovative products and services, were attracted to the major upscaling of the region’s hospitality potential.

Moreover, the event will dig deep into the regional hotel prospects through probing conferences, seminars and features which will help industry professionals unearth the opportunity sweet spots.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos6 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

JAC 36 002

Al Habtoor Motors launches a new flagship JAC showroom in Deira, Dubai

23 mins ago
TFT NEWS jisoo flower

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo stuns in floral fashion in teaser for debut solo track “Flowers”

1 hour ago
TFT NEWS bong revilla chicharon

Bong Revilla undergoes surgery over ‘chicharon bulaklak’

2 hours ago
TFT NEWS heart e plus echo

Heart Evangelista reunites with Jericho Rosales, other celebrity friends 

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button