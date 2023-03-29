Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bataan parish to be officially declared as a national shrine on April 1

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos6 hours ago

Courtesy of: National Shrine and Parish of Saint John Paul II

The Diocesan Shrine of Saint John Paul II in Hermosa, Bataan will be officially declared as a national shrine on Saturday, April 1.

In a statement, Bishop of Balanga and Episcopal Coordinator of Divine Mercy-Philippines and Asia Ruperto Santos expressed his gratitude for the elevation of the diocesan shrine into a national shrine.

“And now, with our sincere gratitude and profound appreciation to the caring ways and affirmative response of our beloved Bishops, they have unanimously during their 125th Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines Plenary Assembly on January 29, 2023 elevated our Diocesan Shrine of Saint John Paul II to National Shrine,” he stated.

Moreover, the prelate bared that the liturgical celebration will be held at 9 a.m. to be presided by Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines president and Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos6 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

JAC 36 002

Al Habtoor Motors launches a new flagship JAC showroom in Deira, Dubai

27 mins ago
TFT NEWS jisoo flower

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo stuns in floral fashion in teaser for debut solo track “Flowers”

1 hour ago
TFT NEWS bong revilla chicharon

Bong Revilla undergoes surgery over ‘chicharon bulaklak’

2 hours ago
TFT NEWS heart e plus echo

Heart Evangelista reunites with Jericho Rosales, other celebrity friends 

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button