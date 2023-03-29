Bataan parish to be officially declared as a national shrine on April 1

The Diocesan Shrine of Saint John Paul II in Hermosa, Bataan will be officially declared as a national shrine on Saturday, April 1.

In a statement, Bishop of Balanga and Episcopal Coordinator of Divine Mercy-Philippines and Asia Ruperto Santos expressed his gratitude for the elevation of the diocesan shrine into a national shrine.

“And now, with our sincere gratitude and profound appreciation to the caring ways and affirmative response of our beloved Bishops, they have unanimously during their 125th Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines Plenary Assembly on January 29, 2023 elevated our Diocesan Shrine of Saint John Paul II to National Shrine,” he stated.

Moreover, the prelate bared that the liturgical celebration will be held at 9 a.m. to be presided by Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines president and Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David.