Bureau of Animal Industry warns vs pork shortage due to ASF

A pork shortage is looming in the Philippines due to the spread of African swine fever (ASF), according to projections by the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI).

In a report from GMA News, the BAI has warned of a possible pork shortage due to the ASF, which has long plagued the local hog industry.

The estimated loss in Luzon amounts at P100 billion, with a number of farmers deciding to temporarily halt raising hogs, and sellers shifting to other meat.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture said it is looking at measures to mitigate the impact of the ASF on the local industry.

Latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority revealed that hog production grew by 3.4 percent in the fourth quarter of the year, but the whole agriculture sector saw a full year drop in production to mark the third straight year of contraction.