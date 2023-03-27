Latest NewsNewsTFT News

1 Billion Meals Endowment Campaign posts AED247 million, 13,000 contributors in a week

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign has so far generated AED 247 million, one week after its launch.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of launching the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund, the campaign has received donations from 13,220 major contributors, individuals, businesses and public and private sector players. Among those, 13,195 contributors donated via smart channels.

According to Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, “the remarkable response we see across the UAE community is a reflection of its long-held values of giving and generosity, and a testament of its moral sense of responsibility towards the global efforts to eradicate hunger around the world.”

Currently, the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website: www.1billionmeals.ae, as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll free number, 800 9999.

Began in Ramadan of 2020 with “10 Million Meals”, which was the first and largest show of solidarity of its kind, supporting victims of the COVID-19 pandemic within the UAE, followed by the “100 Million Meals” campaign in 2021, the largest regional food support campaign spanning 20 countries in the Arab region, Africa and Asia, then last year’s “One Billion Meals” was the largest on its kind regionally, providing 1 billion meals in 50 countries, this year’s “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign helps establish the role of endowment as a development tool that aims to fight and eradicate hunger in line with Sustainable Development Goals.

