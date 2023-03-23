Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah ruler pardons 399 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Courtesy of: Emirates News AGENCY

In a move to mark the holy month of Ramadan, His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah, has granted clemency to 399 prisoners across Sharjah. The pardon was given to those prisoners who demonstrated good conduct during their time in punitive and reformative institutions.

This act of mercy aims to provide these individuals with an opportunity to start afresh, reduce the suffering of their families and successfully reintegrate into society. The Sharjah Ruler’s compassionate gesture is in line with his consistent efforts to provide aid to the community.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, has commended the Sharjah Ruler’s humanitarian gesture, adding that he hopes the pardon would inspire the released prisoners to become good citizens. Additionally, Sharjah Police has generously offered air tickets to those who require travel to their respective countries.

The clemency provided by the Sharjah Ruler highlights his commitment to promoting compassion and forgiveness within the community, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

