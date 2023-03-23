Philips Takes Action on World Oral Health Day with Special Education Session to Improve Oral Care for Children with Special Determination

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a leading health technology company, has partnered with Maharat Learning Center and the Emirates Dental Hygienists Club (EDHC) to host a session for hygienists in observance of World Oral Health Day (WOHD) on March 17th. The aim of the event is to raise awareness on the special needs requirements that children with special determination and their families face when it comes to oral care.

As part of Philips’ purpose to improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation, the global leader develops awareness programmes in dental and oral health and innovative solutions for the delivery of dental services and treatment. The event hosted at the Maharat Learning Center in Dubai Festival City served as a foundational moment and promoted understanding and awareness of the special oral care needs of children with special determination and their families.

“We are thrilled to partner with Maharat Learning Center and the Emirates Dental Hygienists Club to raise awareness about oral care for children with special determination. At Philips, our purpose is to improve people’s lives through meaningful innovation, and we believe that everyone should have access to the same attention and care, regardless of their circumstances,” said Ahmet Telatar, District Sales Leader, Philips Personal Health Middle East and North Africa.

The event featured an educational session for children on oral care, including the PhilipsOne battery toothbrush with a 2-minute timer to ensure proper brushing time recommended by dentists. These features can make oral care less stressful and more enjoyable for adults and children alike, promoting better overall oral health. Additionally, parents met with the dental hygienists during a dedicated train-the-trainer session to learn how to support better oral care for their children.

Dr. Hibah Shata, CEO and founder of Maharat Learning Center, added, “Children with special needs require special attention, and oral care is no exception. We are delighted to collaborate with Philips and the Emirates Dental Hygienists Club to highlight the challenges these children face and to provide education and resources for families and caregivers.”

Hanan Tahir, President of the Emirates Dental Hygienists Club, said, “Oral hygiene is essential for maintaining overall health and wellbeing, and we are excited to partner with Philips and Maharat Learning Center to promote oral care for all individuals, including those with special determination.”

In addition to the main event, and as part of Philips’ commitment to improving oral health worldwide, the health technology leader is proud to announce sponsoring a lecture at the University of Ajman with other activities to follow around World Oral Health Day.