Fujairah Ruler pardons 151 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

According to Emirates News Agency WAM, H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 151 prisoners who have a proven track record of good conduct, which happened ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

This move is a result of H.H. Sheikh Hamad’s keenness to give the pardoned prisoners an opportunity to start a new life, reintegrate into society, and ease the hardships of their families.

Major General Mohamed Ahmad bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Fujairah Police’s Commander-in-Chief, expressed gratitude to Sheikh Hamad for the generous gesture.