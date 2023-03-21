Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE President pardons 1,025 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Staff Report7 hours ago

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 1,025 prisoners serving various sentences in the United Arab Emirates, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

As part of President Mohamed’s humanitarian initiatives , the move is reflective of the values of forgiveness and tolerance to give pardoned inmates a chance to start a new life and ease the suffering of their families.

Sheikh Mohamed’s annual pardon ahead of the month of Ramadan aims to enhance family cohesion, brings about happiness to mothers and children and provides released prisoners with an opportunity to re-think their future and return to the righteous path that allows them to lead a successful social and professional life.

