PH, US Balikatan 2023 to kick off April 11

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has announced that the Philippines-United States Balikatan Exercises would begin on April 11.

In a news forum, AFP spokesman Medel Aguilar said representatives from Australia and Japan will also arrive and serve as main observers of the military exercises.

Aguilar noted that this year’s Balikatan is vital to reinforce the military capability of the AFP and make it sophisticated.

He added that a combined and joint information bureau of the Philippines and US will be established for Balikatan.

According to a report from The Philippine Star, this year’s Balikatan is said to be the largest joint military exercise in the country, with about 17,600 military personnel expected to take part in the drills that will run until April 28.

At least 12,000 of them are American troops while the rest will be comprised of the Philippine military.