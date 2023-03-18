Fil-Am woman sues NYC resto after claims of dead rat in soup

A Filipino-American woman, together with her husband, has sued a restaurant in Manhattan, New York City, after claiming to have found a rodent floating in their soup.

In an Instagram (IG) post, Eunice Lucero-Lee uploaded photos and a video showing a dead rat in a soup the couple ordered from Gammeeok, a Korean restaurant in NYC’s Koreatown.

On the other hand, her husband Jason Lee was also heard on the IG video post saying: “So disgusting. There’s a dead rat in our soup. We just puked.”

Lucero-Lee stated that “lawsuit has officially been filed” and they have also reported to the NYC Health Department.

Meanwhile, the restaurant responded in another IG post, revealing that the couple made a review as well, way back in 2016, “saying that a fly came out of takeout food from another Korean restaurant in K-Town.”

Lucero-Lee said they are sharing their experience “to spread awareness and hopefully make sure the right people are held accountable.”