Singapore’s Changi Airport is world’s best airport, PH not part of top 100- Skytrax

Singapore’s Changi Airport managed to reclaim the title of being the world’s best airport on the 2023 World Airport Survey’s 100 best airports across the globe.

No Philippine airport made it into the cut, not even on the survey’s Top 100.

Changi airport has replaced Hamad International Airport in Doha which is now on the second spot.

International air rating firm Skytrax made the list of airports by surveying travelers’ satisfaction with their airport experience from customer service down to facilities.

This will be the fifth time that Singapore’s airport made it to the top of the world’s best airport.

Haneda Airport in Japan; Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea; Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in France, Istanbul Airport in Turkey, Munich Airport in Germany, Zurich Airport in Switzerland, Narita International Airport in Japan and Madrid–Barajas Airport in Spain also made it to the top 10 of the world’s best airport.

“Changi Airport is honored to be named World’s Best Airport for the 12th time. This recognition is great encouragement to our airport community, who stood firmly together to battle the challenges of Covid-19 over the past two years. We thank them for their dedication to serve Changi’s passengers and the perseverance to keep Singapore connected to the world. To our passengers, we are deeply grateful for your vote of confidence. Your continued support encourages us to keep pursuing service excellence as we expand our offerings to redefine the Changi Experience. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Changi Airport as we rediscover the magic of travel again,” said Lee Seow Hiang, Chief Executive Officer for Changi Airport Group.

“We congratulate Singapore Changi Airport on being named the World’s Best Airport for 2023. After being severely hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, it is pleasing to note that passenger numbers at Changi Airport are now at about 80 percent of pre-Covid-19 levels, and expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024. This recognition for Changi Airport is from the airport customers and serves to underline the airport’s popularity with international air travelers. Winning this award as the World’s Best Airport is a very clear recognition of the team effort amongst all staff at the airport who contribute to Changi Airport’s success,” Edward Plaisted of Skytrax also said.