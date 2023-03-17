Airline tickets to become cheaper in April says CAB

The Civil Aeronautics Board said that airline tickets will become cheaper next month after it has reduced the allowable fuel surcharge collection for local airlines.

The CAB said the fuel surcharge will be lowered to Level 6 from the current Level 7 in its latest advisory.

Under the Level 6 category passengers of domestic flights will pay fuel surcharge of P185 to P665 each while those flying abroad will be charged an additional P610.37 to P4,538.40.

Level 7 rates range from P219 to P739 for domestic routes and P722.71 to P5,373.69 for international flights.

The fuel surcharges are being imposed by airlines to help them recover fuel costs. These are separate from base fares which is the actual amount paid by the passenger.

“Any form of reduction in ticket value will not only motivate people to travel but also spur economic activity in the destinations where we fly to,” AirAsia Philippines communications and public affairs head Steve Dailisan said.

“We welcome this recent development as our flights become even more affordable to our passengers,” Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao also said in an Inquirer report.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines also assure the public that they will comply with the order.

“We will faithfully comply with the CAB’s fuel surcharge matrix which applies to tickets that will be purchased in April,” Philippine Airlines spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said.