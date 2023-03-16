RLC opens ready-for-occupancy, top-notch residential complex in BGC

RLC Residences, one of the Philippines’ trusted and leading real estate developers, has opened The Trion Towers, a standout residential complex located in the heart of Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig.

The ready-for-occupancy (RFO) development offers various amenities and unit types, making it an attractive and worthy investment opportunity for individuals looking to expand their investment portfolio.

One of the most significant advantages of investing in The Trion Towers is its prime location. BGC is one of the most sought-after areas in Metro Manila, known for its vibrant lifestyle and business opportunities.

With the return-to-office mandate of various companies, the demand for rental units in BGC is high which makes it an attractive option for investors looking to generate a steady stream of rental income.

Situated within one of Metro Manila’s busiest business districts, the development is conveniently near major business districts, schools, hospitals, and entertainment centers, making it an ideal place to live for young professionals, entrepreneurs, and families. It is also easily accessible through various modes of transportation, including the MRT line and nearby bus stations.

Moreover, the residential complex has easy access to several supermarkets and malls, popular coffee shops, and numerous dining options ranging from local street food stalls to high-end restaurants.

In terms of healthcare, the St. Luke’s Medical Center and Makati Medical Center are both nearby, while major banks are easily accessible for financial transactions. With these establishments in close proximity, The Trion Towers has high potential to be leased out to tenants looking for a convenient and comfortable living experience.

The Trion Towers offers a wide range of spacious RFO unit types, from one to three-bedroom units. The property also features a unique and striking Modern Tri-Axial architectural design with an impressive visual advantage through its glass windows.

Moreover, it has an incredible selection of 32 amazing amenities, all of which are available for use as soon as move-in day. Spread out across its three towers, The Fitness Arena, The Entertainment Domain, and The Wellness Enclave, these amenities cater to the needs and interests of a diverse range of residents.

The RFO development also has 24-hour security, CCTV cameras, and an intercom system to ensure the safety and security of residents, all of which are ideal to renters and buyers looking for a comfortable living experience.

With the Philippines’ growing economy and increasing demand for housing especially on key cities and other developed areas, investing in Trion Towers is a smart choice with all these generous offerings.

Make your best investment and connect with an RLC Residences Property Specialist to secure your unit. For more information on other RLC Residences developments, visit rlcresidences.com.