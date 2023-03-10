Ayala Land sets Dubai, Abu Dhabi roadshows; breaks year-to-year record with over 300 awards

It’s that time again for the Ayala Land to take the show on the road and pave way for your next property investment opportunity in one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia.

Brought to you by the Ayala Land International Sales, Inc. (ALISI), the event will kick off from March 17 to 19 at the Swissotel Al Ghurair in Dubai, and will continue from March 24 to 26 at the Grand Millennium Al Wahda Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

The roadshow will showcase a variety of projects located in 47 distinct estates that offers choice units from lots, house and lots, and condominiums that can cater a large variety of budgets.

Interested investors may consult experts from Ayala Land to learn about investing and managing real estate. On the other hand, the experts can provide recommendations on the best projects based on the buyers’ needs and wants.

Notably, Ayala Land has a diverse selection of properties in Cebu, Iloilo, Davao, CDO, Quezon City, Laguna, Cavite, Bulacan and Tuguegarao.

As one of the sponsors of the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition, Ayala Land is leading with their expertise in the Philippine property market, making it an excellent partner for anyone interested in smart investments in this dynamic country.

Earlier, Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) has achieved an impressive accomplishment last year by earning over 300 recognitions from global and Philippine award-giving bodies. This surpasses their previous record of 209 awards in 2021, making it the company’s highest awards tally to date.

Among the awards was the Best Overall Real Estate Developer in the Philippines at The Euromoney Real Estate Awards 2022 while also being included among the Top 20 ASEAN publicly listed companies in the 2021 ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard awards.

So, what are you waiting for? Don’t miss this chance to invest in one of the most promising economies in Asia. Reserve your seat now for Ayala Land’s roadshow in Dubai: bit.ly/MarchUAEOnline, and Abu Dhabi: bit.ly/AbuDhabiOnline