Another Pinoy Mahzooz multi-millionaire is made! Top prize of AED 10,000,000 won

In its 117th Super Saturday Draws held on February 25th 2023, Mahzooz, the UAE’s leading weekly draw with the most frequent and largest pay-out, made one more millionaire- the first in 2023- bringing the total number of Mahzooz multi-millionaires to 32.

The lucky winner, who is a Filipina, scooped up the coveted top prize of AED 10,000,000, after matching five out of the five winning numbers: 9, 10, 13, 28, 29.

The second prize of AED 1,000,000 went to 38 winners who matched four out of five numbers, taking home AED 26,315 each. Furthermore, 1,303 winners matched three out of five numbers and won AED 350 each.

Like every week, three raffle draw winners cashed AED 100,000 each. Winning raffle IDs were 31059349, 30949680, and 30746308, and belonged to Yasemin from Turkey and Mohammed and Saurabh from India. As a result of last night’s draw, AED 11,756,050 were awarded in prize money to 1,345 participants.

“We are thrilled to have Mahzooz’s first multi-millionaire in 2023! Congratulations to all 1,345 winners.” said Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for AED 35, which enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.

The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of AED 10,000,000, the second prize of AED 1,000,000, or the third prize of AED 350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive AED 100,000.

The Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win AED 10,000,000.

Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with millions to be won every week.

Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.