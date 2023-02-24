Asian embezzles 49,000 Dirhams, sentenced to two months in prison and deportation

An Asian man has been sentenced to two months in prison followed by deportation by the Dubai Criminal Court for embezzling 50,000 Saudi riyals, which is equivalent to 49,000 dirhams, belonging to a company.

The defendant persuaded a representative of the company to transfer the amount to him, but instead of converting it to dirham currency, he kept it for himself, causing loss to the victim company. The court also fined the convict 49,000 dirhams.

During the investigations, the accused claimed that he was standing in front of a money exchange shop, carrying out his daily work of transferring money for people who were unable to do so in exchange for a percentage.

He said that he met the company’s representative who possessed 50,000 Saudi riyals, and offered to transfer the money as a favor through a person with a valid residence permit.

However, the person holding the money fled with it, without the accused noticing it.

Despite his protests, the court found the accused guilty of embezzlement and sentenced him accordingly.