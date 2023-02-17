Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Remains of OFW killed in Turkiye quake brought home in Quezon 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

The remains of the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) killed in the magnitude 7.8 quake in Turkiye arrived in her residence in Lucena City, Quezon on Thursday, February 16.

The remains of the victim identified as Wilma Tezcan were initially brought to a funeral home before bringing her to Barangay Ilayang Dupay in Lucena City.

The family of the victim said that there will be a three day vigil at the residence of Wilma before her internment on Saturday.

A Muslim traditional ritual will also be conducted in compliance with the request of Wilma’s Turkish husband.

Wilma’s husband Gurol Tezcan will be arriving on Friday, Feb. 17 after securing a new passport which was lost during the quake.

The family expressed gratitude to those who helped in speeding up the repatriation of her remains.

The family also thanked the Philippine Embassy in Turkey and the Filipino community in Turkey for the immediate repatriation of Wilma’s remains and for their assistance in their ordeal.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

luis 3

NBI issues another subpoena to Luis Manzano, Flex Fuel 

8 mins ago
FpI9K27XoAAInxP

Massive fire breaks out in Ajman Industrial Area

5 hours ago
Luca Onfrio Kaarina Pagil Gotytom Gebreslase Daniel Tura Hellen Obiri Iyad RasbeyBrigid Kosgei Kennedy Kimutai Daniel Mateiko

Star-studded Lineup of Elite Athletes Revealed for the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 2023

7 hours ago
TFT NEWS TALABOT

Dubai launches food delivery robot called ‘Talabot’

8 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button