Remains of OFW killed in Turkiye quake brought home in Quezon 

The remains of the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) killed in the magnitude 7.8 quake in Turkiye arrived in her residence in Lucena City, Quezon on Thursday, February 16.

The remains of the victim identified as Wilma Tezcan were initially brought to a funeral home before bringing her to Barangay Ilayang Dupay in Lucena City.

The family of the victim said that there will be a three day vigil at the residence of Wilma before her internment on Saturday.

A Muslim traditional ritual will also be conducted in compliance with the request of Wilma’s Turkish husband.

Wilma’s husband Gurol Tezcan will be arriving on Friday, Feb. 17 after securing a new passport which was lost during the quake.

The family expressed gratitude to those who helped in speeding up the repatriation of her remains.

The family also thanked the Philippine Embassy in Turkey and the Filipino community in Turkey for the immediate repatriation of Wilma’s remains and for their assistance in their ordeal.