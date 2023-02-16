Titanic wreakage’s rare shot in 1986 released

A rare video footage of the wreckage of the Titanic lying on the ocean floor of the Atlantic has been released to the public. The footage comes decades after the discovery of the wreckage and more than a century since the ship hit an iceberg.

The footage from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) was shot about 2 miles (3 km) below the ocean’s surface which was taken months after the discovery of the wreckage in 1985.

The WHOI has released an 80 minute uncut video of the wreckage as a form of tribute to the mission that continues to fascinate people up until now.

“The release of the footage marks the first time humans set eyes on the ill-fated ship since 1912 and includes many other iconic scenes,” the WHOI said.

The ship wreckage was found southeast of Canada’s Newfoundland on Sept. 1, 1985.

Footage was shot by cameras on a human-occupied submersible and a small remotely operated vessel that maneuvered through tight spaces during 11 dives.

The Titanic was the largest ocean liner in service at the time and was thought to be a sturdy one when it was built.

The Titanic struck an iceberg on April 14, 1912, in the Atlantic as it made its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York. Some 1,500 people died from the tragedy.