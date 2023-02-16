Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Titanic wreakage’s rare shot in 1986 released

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

A rare video footage of the wreckage of the Titanic lying on the ocean floor of the Atlantic has been released to the public. The footage comes decades after the discovery of the wreckage and more than a century since the ship hit an iceberg.

The footage from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) was shot about 2 miles (3 km) below the ocean’s surface which was taken months after the discovery of the wreckage in 1985.

The WHOI  has released an 80 minute uncut video of the wreckage as a form of tribute to the mission that continues to fascinate people up until now.

“The release of the footage marks the first time humans set eyes on the ill-fated ship since 1912 and includes many other iconic scenes,” the WHOI said.

The ship wreckage was found southeast of Canada’s Newfoundland on Sept. 1, 1985.

Footage was shot by cameras on a human-occupied submersible and a small remotely operated vessel that maneuvered through tight spaces during 11 dives.

The Titanic was the largest ocean liner in service at the time and was thought to be a sturdy one when it was built.

The Titanic struck an iceberg on April 14, 1912, in the Atlantic as it made its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York. Some 1,500 people died from the tragedy.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS lulu

LuLu Walkathon on 19 Feb Heralds Sustainability Message

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS KRIS

‘Bestfriend zoned’ Kris Aquino clarifies relationship status with Mark Leviste 

6 hours ago
mactan cebu airport

Cebu airport hailed as best airport in Asia- Routes Awards

7 hours ago
TFT NEWS DILG

DILG orders probe on 13 year-old boy shot dead in Cotabato

8 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button