WAM’s round table at WGS discuss media’s role in climate change fight

Dubai’s Emirates News Agency (WAM) hosted a round table discussion, titled “Future of Government News Agencies and Media Outlets,” on the second day of the World Government Summit (WGS).

The event attracted media representatives from across the globe, with a focus on the Arab world, who were eager to explore the future of environmental journalism and the role of the media in combating climate change.

Director-General of WAM, Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, stated that the World Government Summit provides an opportunity for regional and international news agencies to exchange ideas and best practices to address key challenges facing the world, including climate change.

Al Rayssi also called for a media alliance to create content aimed at informing the public about climate challenges.

The round table focused on how the media can effectively communicate the urgency of the climate crisis, raise public awareness and understanding of the issue, and influence policy decisions.

Participants discussed the challenges and opportunities facing environmental journalists worldwide, particularly in the Global South. They also highlighted the importance of compelling storytelling strategies and fact-based reporting to increase the impact of environmental coverage.

The discussion aimed to provide valuable insights and recommendations for media professionals, policymakers, and the general public.

Panelists emphasised the need to enhance the effectiveness of environmental awareness using simple language and reliable sources.

Suggestions were made for training specialised journalists to cover climate change issues, promoting initiatives to protect the environment and reduce carbon emissions, and creating scientific bulletins and journals to inform the public.

The round table participants also highlighted the importance of educating future generations about environmental conservation and suggested the development of educational curricula to increase awareness. They agreed that the media has a crucial role to play in the fight against climate change and that global cooperation and joint initiatives are essential to mitigate its devastating effects.

The 2023 World Government Summit, the largest in its history, attracted over 10,000 participants, including senior government officials, private sector leaders, and experts from various fields.

The event provided an opportunity to look ahead to the future of governments and address key challenges facing the world, particularly climate change.