Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH detects first case of Omicron XBF subvariant associated with COVID spike in Australia, Sweden

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Philippines has detected its first case of the Omicron subvariant XBF, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

The subvariant has been associated with a recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Australia and Sweden, the DOH said.

XBF has been reported to account for around 55% of total cases detected in Victoria, Australia. The DOH noted that the case was identified in the result of the genome sequence conducted on January 28.

“Preliminary studies also show that many of Australia’s antiviral treatments against COVID-19 were no longer effective against multiple Omicron subvariants circulating in the country, including XBF,” the DOH said.

However, the available evidence for XBF does not suggest any differences in disease severity and/or clinical manifestations compared to the original Omicron variant, the DOH added.

Meanwhile, the DOH reported that two new cases of the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 were detected, raising the number of cases to three.

These results were based on genome sequencing conducted between February 7 and 9.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS tasty yue

Tasty Yue Restaurant offers several discounts in line with WEMART’s multiple store anniversaries

17 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 13

BTS member Suga to go on solo tour

18 mins ago
Screen Shot 2023 02 15 at 5.51.11 PM

WAM’s round table at WGS discuss media’s role in climate change fight

34 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 02 15 at 4.54.00 PM 1

UAP-Abu Dhabi Chapter celebrates fiscal year achievements with Dubai yacht party

58 mins ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button