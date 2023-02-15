PH detects first case of Omicron XBF subvariant associated with COVID spike in Australia, Sweden

The Philippines has detected its first case of the Omicron subvariant XBF, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

The subvariant has been associated with a recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Australia and Sweden, the DOH said.

XBF has been reported to account for around 55% of total cases detected in Victoria, Australia. The DOH noted that the case was identified in the result of the genome sequence conducted on January 28.

“Preliminary studies also show that many of Australia’s antiviral treatments against COVID-19 were no longer effective against multiple Omicron subvariants circulating in the country, including XBF,” the DOH said.

However, the available evidence for XBF does not suggest any differences in disease severity and/or clinical manifestations compared to the original Omicron variant, the DOH added.

Meanwhile, the DOH reported that two new cases of the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 were detected, raising the number of cases to three.

These results were based on genome sequencing conducted between February 7 and 9.