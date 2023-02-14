Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai court fines man for sharing over 2,600 indecent images and recordings of children online

A 39-year-old man has been fined by a Dubai court for sharing more than 2,600 indecent images and recordings of children online.

The Dubai Police’s cyber crimes unit was alerted to suspicious activity in March last year and traced the source of some video clips to the man’s home in Dubai, reported The National.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found 4,507 offensive images and recordings, most of which included young children and teenagers, stored on two mobile phones and three laptops. They also found a hard disk containing copies of the photos and clips in the man’s car.

During police questioning and in the Dubai Court of Misdemeanours in November, the man admitted to downloading the clips found in his possession but denied sharing or posting them online. However, he was found guilty of using an information network or information technology means to post child pornography that could entice children into sexual activity.

The judges fined him Dh200,000, but the man appealed the decision. The Court of Appeal recently reduced the fine to Dh20,000.

Sharing of indecent images and recordings of children is a serious crime in the UAE under the new Cybercrime Law.

Dubai Police’s cyber crimes unit is dedicated to investigating and preventing cyber crimes, including those related to child pornography.

