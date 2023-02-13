Starlink internet services to be available in PH by 2024

The services of ‘Starlink’ owned by tech mogul Elon Musk will he offered to to residential subscribers by late 2024.

The company said that this will be the earliest as the company faces a supply chain crunch due to global chip shortage.

Jana Ang, head of sales and marketing of Starlink integrator Data Lake Inc., recently told reporters that Filipino home users might be able to have their own Starlink subscription by late 2024 or early 2025.

The chips are primary requirements to make the satellite for the internet service.

About 10,000 units of the satellite-based technology are allocated for the Philippines, she said.

The enterprise kit costs about P201,600 with a monthly subscription of P28,000. There will be no lock-in period which means a subscriber can cancel anytime.

Starlink is currently processing its certification the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) for the roll out of their services in the country.

The Philippines will be the first southeast asian country to establish a SpaceX division.