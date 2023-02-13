8 Filipino human trafficking from Myanmar arrive in PH

Eight Filipino victims of human trafficking from Myanmar have arrived in the Philippines on Monday, February 13.

The batch of repatriates landed via Singapore Airlines flight at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The Filipinos were welcomed by Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo Jose de Vega and other officials according to a GMA News report.

Myanmar authorities and the Philippine Embassy in Yangon have rescued four Filipinos who were were made to work as online scammers in crypto currency farms.

Four other Filipinos who were held in Myanmar after using an unauthorized route to enter the country.

The Filipinos said they were asked to pose as tourists before landing the job in Myanmar.

They claim that they are being abused and threatened by their employers if they fail go meet their quota.

The DFA thanked Myanmar authorities for rescuing the Filipinos.