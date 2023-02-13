Latest NewsNewsTFT News

8 Filipino human trafficking from Myanmar arrive in PH

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Courtesy of DFA

Eight Filipino victims of human trafficking from Myanmar have arrived in the Philippines on Monday, February 13.

The batch of repatriates landed via Singapore Airlines flight at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The Filipinos were welcomed by Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo Jose de Vega and other officials according to a GMA News report.

Myanmar authorities and the Philippine Embassy in Yangon have rescued four Filipinos who were were made to work as online scammers in crypto currency farms.

Four other Filipinos who were held in Myanmar after using an unauthorized route to enter the country.

The Filipinos said they were asked to pose as tourists before landing the job in Myanmar.

They claim that they are being abused and threatened by their employers if they fail go meet their quota.

The DFA thanked Myanmar authorities for rescuing the Filipinos.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS julia montes ring

Coco Martin explains ring gift to Julia Montes 

23 mins ago
Screen Shot 2023 02 13 at 12.16.45 PM

UAE: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

58 mins ago
TFT Website Photo

Matteo Guidicelli, Sarah Geronimo spend 3rd wedding anniversary in winter getaway

2 hours ago
Main deal pic

Celebrate Valentine’s like it’s Prom Night with Radisson Blu’s Gala Dinner

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button