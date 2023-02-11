NBI issues subpoena for Luis Manzano over investment scam allegation 

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has issued a subpoena for actor and television host Luis Manzano after he was linked to an investment scam.

In a GMA News report, the Criminal Intelligence Division of the NBI has issued the subpoena after investors of Flex Fuel Petroleum Corp which involved Manzano in estafa complaint.

The complaint was filed by 15 overseas Filipino workers.

One of the investors told GMA News that he invested more than 1 million to the business.

“Pumasok po sa aming Zoom meeting si Luis Manzano at nagpakilalang owner at chairman ng Flex Fuel. Ito raw po ay isang lifetime business, pandemic business kaya po napakaganda po. Ako po ay nagloan sa bangko upang mapadala po sa Flex Fuel para po sa investment. At ng April 22, 2022, makalipas ang anim na buwan, wala pa rin po silang natatayo na gasoline station. Kahit isa,” he said in the interview.

Another complainant said that they will drop the charges should Manzano or his business partners return their hard earned money.

“Ibalik niya ang pera namin. Kahit principal, ‘yung buong pera lang namin na dineposit sa account niya. Kahit wala na ‘yung kinita, wala na ‘yung interes. Hindi na kami magsasampa ng kaso,” she said.

The management of Flexi Fuel denied investment scam allegations but admitted that their operations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manzano earlier sought the help of the NBI after some investors approached him and ask for their money back.

The actor and host said that he too was owed by the company of more than P66 million.