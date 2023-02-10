UAE to send 22 aid planes carrying 640 tons of relief supplies for Turkiye-Syria quake victims

The UAE has airlifted 640 tonnes of relief supplies in a humanitarian operation called “Gallant Knight/2” to aid those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye. The airbridge has carried out 22 flights, including 7 to Syria that carried food assistance and 515 tents.

Additionally, 15 flights have been operated to Turkiye to bring rescue and search teams, as well as a 50-bed field hospital equipped with emergency departments, operation theaters, an intensive care unit, outpatient clinics, inpatient wards, a laboratory, a pharmacy, and X-ray and CT services.

The hospital will be staffed by medical teams specialising in orthopedics, general surgery, anesthesia, intensive care, and technicians from various medical specialties. The operation was launched under the directives of the UAE leadership to provide assistance to the earthquake-affected people in both Syria and Turkiye.