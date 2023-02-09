Partial deployment ban to Kuwait may affect 47,000 OFWs says DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers announced that a partial ban on deployment to Kuwait may impact up to 47,000 overseas Filipino workers.

According to Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac, the same number of workers who went to Kuwait in 2022 could be affected by the ban.

In response to the tragic murder of Jullebee Ranara, an OFW reportedly killed by the son of her Kuwaiti employer, the DMW has temporarily suspended the processing of applications for first-time Filipino domestic helpers headed to Kuwait.

Read: PH imposes targeted deployment ban to Kuwait

“Nakikita natin na around that, around that same figure ang potentially na sa loob ng isang taon ang maaapektuhan,” said Cacdac in a public briefing.

According to Undersecretary Cacdac, the temporary ban was implemented to provide greater protection for OFWs in Kuwait against abuse.

The DMW chose to only restrict the deployment of first-time domestic helpers as they are considered more susceptible to abuse and face more challenges adapting to the new environment.