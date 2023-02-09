Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Partial deployment ban to Kuwait may affect 47,000 OFWs says DMW

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

File image of OFWs in Kuwait

The Department of Migrant Workers announced that a partial ban on deployment to Kuwait may impact up to 47,000 overseas Filipino workers.

According to Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac, the same number of workers who went to Kuwait in 2022 could be affected by the ban.

In response to the tragic murder of Jullebee Ranara, an OFW reportedly killed by the son of her Kuwaiti employer, the DMW has temporarily suspended the processing of applications for first-time Filipino domestic helpers headed to Kuwait.

Read: PH imposes targeted deployment ban to Kuwait

“Nakikita natin na around that, around that same figure ang potentially na sa loob ng isang taon ang maaapektuhan,” said Cacdac in a public briefing.

According to Undersecretary Cacdac, the temporary ban was implemented to provide greater protection for OFWs in Kuwait against abuse.

The DMW chose to only restrict the deployment of first-time domestic helpers as they are considered more susceptible to abuse and face more challenges adapting to the new environment.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS ADVISORY

Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and PCG Dubai issues warning against fake job offers in Southeast Asia

1 hour ago
lebron

LeBron James sets new record for most points scored in NBA history

2 hours ago
cristy fermin willie revillame

‘Na-clickbait ako’: Willie Revillame apologizes to Cristy Fermin

4 hours ago
cebu century plaza hotel 5 break up paid leaves

Cebu hotel offers five-day break up leaves for employees

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button