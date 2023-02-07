Israeli MasterChef Tom Aviv at Taste of Dubai Festival

The Consulate General of Israel collaborated with Taste of Dubai festival and introduced Israeli chef Tom Aviv to the UAE for a one-of-a-kind culinary experience. Chef Tom Aviv, known for his innovative approach to Israeli cuisine, showcased the diversity of Israeli food at the festival with live cooking sessions, which took place on 4th of February and 5th of February in the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

Chef Tom Aviv, who hails from Tel Aviv, broke onto the Israeli food scene after his incredible win of “MasterChef” in 2016 with no formal culinary training. Since then, he has also appeared on several television programs such as “Ready, Steady, Go” and “Passport for Recipe, Cooking Secrets,” and “The Chef”. After gaining notoriety for his brave and out-of-the-box recipes, he founded Coco Group and went on to spearhead the openings of five very different and hugely successful culinary concepts.

At the Taste of Dubai festival, Chef Tom Aviv created his one-of-a-kind Chraime Pasta recipe live in a two 30 minutes sessions. Chraime Pasta is a special take on the traditional Chraime dish, containing a fish simmered in a thick tomato sauce with hot peppers and other spices that infuse that taste and enlighten the senses. Traditionally, Chraime is prepared by Israeli Jews of North African origin for the Friday night Sabbath meal.

“I am thrilled to join the Taste of Dubai festival,” said Chef Tom, “My passion for food and dedication to showcasing the diversity of Israeli cuisine aligns perfectly with Taste of Dubai festival’s mission to provide a culinary experience like no other.”

The Taste of Dubai festival is the ultimate food and drink experience, featuring some of the best chefs, restaurants, and food and drink brands from around the world. The Consulate General of Israel is excited to participate in the festival, hoping that it will bring more of Israeli culture with its diversity to the UAE.

Israel Ministry of Tourism in the UAE was also very excited to promote the destination through its gastronomy. The live cooking session had a great turnout of media, social media influencers and bloggers from the UAE.