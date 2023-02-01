Sharjah’s three-day weekend boosts productivity by 88 percent

A revolutionary new work system implemented in Sharjah has proven to be a massive success. The switch to a three-day weekend, with Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays off, has been in effect since January of last year, and the results have been overwhelmingly positive.

An official evaluation of the system revealed a 74% increase in attendance rates, a 46% decrease in sick leave rates, and a 61% rise in the rate of providing e-government services outside of official working hours. The results have been attributed to the shorter workweek, which has led to an 88% increase in productivity and a 90% rise in job satisfaction.

The study showed that employees felt happy with the new system, with 91% reporting an improvement in job performance and 87% noting a positive impact on their mental health. Nearly 85% of employees said that the system helped them strike a balance between work and family life, and 96% said they enjoyed their three-day weekends more.

The extra time off also had a significant impact on employees’ personal lives. The study revealed a 70% increase in participation in social events, a 62% increase in exercise and hobbies, a 59% increase in private commercial projects, and a 52% increase in education pursuits.

Customers of government departments have also benefited from the new system, with 93% stating that the staff met their needs and 85% praising the speed of response to requests. The results were presented at a meeting of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) and were chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.