Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WHO retains highest alert for COVID-19 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The World Health Organization has maintained the highest alert on COVID-19 and continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern.

“The pandemic was likely in a transition point that continues to need careful management to mitigate the potential negative consequences,” the WHO said in a statement.

More than 6.8 million people have died due to the pandemic, three years since it was declared by the WHO.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that they are hoping to end the public health emergency soon.

“We remain hopeful that in the coming year, the world will transition to a new phase in which we reduce hospitalizations and deaths to their lowest possible level,” Tedros said. 

The WHO said that it’s not yet time to lift the emergency status due to the spike in infections in China in recent months. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

tourists 1

PH to offer VAT refund to foreign tourists by 2024

20 mins ago
DOH

Vergeire: I am now ready to become DOH Secretary 

31 mins ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Ugandan woman ordered to compensate ex for breakup

3 hours ago
The Filipino Times Trucks and buses banned in Abu Dhabi during rush hour 1

Dubai’s RTA signs agreement with Emirates Parkings to tow and seize vehicles that violates traffic rules

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button