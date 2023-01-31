WHO retains highest alert for COVID-19 

The World Health Organization has maintained the highest alert on COVID-19 and continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern.

“The pandemic was likely in a transition point that continues to need careful management to mitigate the potential negative consequences,” the WHO said in a statement.

More than 6.8 million people have died due to the pandemic, three years since it was declared by the WHO.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that they are hoping to end the public health emergency soon.

“We remain hopeful that in the coming year, the world will transition to a new phase in which we reduce hospitalizations and deaths to their lowest possible level,” Tedros said.

The WHO said that it’s not yet time to lift the emergency status due to the spike in infections in China in recent months.