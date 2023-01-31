Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ugandan woman ordered to compensate ex for breakup

Staff Report

A Ugandan court has ordered a woman to pay her ex-fiance more than $2,800 for breaking off their engagement after he paid for her schooling, finding she caused “inconvenience and psychological distress”.

According to court records, when the couple was engaged, retired teacher Richard Tumwiine, 64, paid for Fortunate Kyarikunda’s law diploma.

The woman – claimed to be in her early thirties — later turned against the plaintiff, declaring she could not marry an old guy.

“Since the promise to marry was not fulfilled by the defendant to the detriment of the plaintiff, then the plaintiff is entitled to reimbursement,” Magistrate Charles Mukobi ruled in Kanungu, western Uganda.

The judge ordered Kyarikunda to reimburse Tumwiine for the amount he spent on her studies, which adds up to $9,439,100 Ugandan shillings ($2,560).

The defendant was also sentenced to pay “one million shillings ($271) in general damages to the plaintiff for the inconvenience and psychological distress,” according to Mukobi.

According to the court, Kyarikunda did not file a defense or attend the sessions.

“I have been scorned by friends and relatives as a man who was rejected and conned by a woman on top of disrupting my life,” Tumwiine said.

Miria Matembe, Uganda’s former ethics minister and notable women’s rights campaigner, criticized the “one-sided” ruling.

 She described it as “a textbook illustration of how the justice systems are skewed in favor of men.”

