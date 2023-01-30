Paolo Contis admits not giving financial support to children 

Kapuso actor Paolo Contis has admitted that he is not giving financial support to his children with his ex-partners citing that he has reasons to do so.

Contis said that he doesn’t have a fatherly relationship with Xonia, Xalene and Summer Ayana at the moment.

Xonia and Xalene were his daughters with EB babe dancer Lian Paz while Summer Ayana is his daughter with LJ Reyes.

Contis said that he has been saving money for his children’s future..

“Sa sustento issue, I don’t give. Again, I have my reasons why, but I’m saving for them. I have some savings for them that hopefully, one day, I could give to them straight. It’s a mistake na nasimulan ko na hindi ako nakapagbigay, but ever since na nagtrabaho ako nang maayos, unti-unti akong naglalagay sa account para kay Xonia, kay Xalene, pati kay Summer,” Contis said in his interview with Boy Abunda.

Contis said that he chose to be silent even when Paz revealed that she has not been receiving any support to his children.

“Certain things, dapat hindi na dinadaan sa interview. Dapat ‘yung mga ibang bagay, napag-uusapan na lang kasi kung magsasalita ako, hindi siya matatapos. Ang kawawa ‘yung mga bata. Kapag nagsalita ako, mahahalungkat nila ‘yun and at the end of the day, ang gusto ko lang ay peace para doon sa mga bata,” he added.

“The last time I saw Xonia and Xalene was six or seven years ago, when we went to Cebu, and then naputol na naman. Kay Summer, magiging two years ko na siyang hindi nakaka-usap. I reached out though, I tried to reach out. But as I always say, forgiveness takes time. Healing takes time, and I’m giving that to LJ,” he said.

“Yung sa dalawa ko, gusto kong bumawi. ‘Yung kay Summer biglaan kasi. It doesn’t make me love Summer more. Lahat silang tatlo mahal ko syempre, pero doon sa dalawa, medyo malalim-lalim na rin ‘yung pagkukulang ko so hindi ko sila masisisi,” he added.