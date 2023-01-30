Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Kuwait Foreign Minister condemns murder of OFW Jullebee Ranara

Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, conveyed his deepest condolences to the family and the Philippine government on the brutal and tragic death of OFW Jullebee Ranara.

The Kuwaiti official condemned Ranara’s murder and said that the perpetrator, who has been arrested and is currently in detention, will be punished for this heinous crime.

Sheikh Salem added that the actions of the perpetrator do not in any way reflect the character and values of Kuwaiti society, the Kuwaiti people, and the Kuwaiti government.

The Philippine government expressed appreciation for the cooperation and assistance of Kuwaiti authorities, particularly for the swift action and response in the apprehension of the suspect and in the clearances for the shipment of Ranara’s remains.

“Sheikh Salem said the MOFA will provide the Philippine Embassy all necessary assistance as it continues to monitor Ms. Ranara’s case,” the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait said in a statement.

Sheikh Salem and Philippine Charge D’ Affaires Jose Cabrera also discussed bilateral relations between the Philippines and Kuwait and expressed a mutual commitment to closer dialogue and engagement between the two countries, especially in the coming months

