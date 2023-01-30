AED 250,000 compensation for worker struck by pump at work in Abu Dhabi

An Abu Dhabi court granted AED 250,000 in compensation to a worker who was gravely hurt when a heavy pump fell on him at work. When the tragedy occurred, the man was fixing the pump and suffered several fractures to his spine and ribs.

According to court papers, the individual filed a case against the owner of the firm where he worked, seeking AED 500,000 in compensation for the bodily, moral, and material losses he experienced as a result of the incident.

The plaintiff claimed he was on duty repairing a pump at the defendant’s workplace when the pump toppled on him. The worker alleged in his lawsuit that he had several spinal cords and back rib fractures.

Investigations showed that the disaster was caused by the company’s carelessness and a lack of safety precautions to safeguard the workers.

The company’s owner had previously been convicted of negligence and disregard for safety precautions by the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court. He was fined AED 10,000 and made to pay the worker AED 60,000 as interim compensation.

The employee subsequently launched a civil case against the firm owner, seeking restitution.

The guy stated that his injuries have left him unable to perform any activity for an extended period of time, despite the fact that he is the primary earner for his family.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi Civil Court of First Instance had ordered the company’s owner to pay the worker AED 250,000 in damages. Though the employer challenged the judgement, the appeals court upheld the lower court’s decision. The worker’s legal fees will also be covered by the firm owner.