Philippines deploys fact-finding team to Kuwait to assess MWO performance

In response to the recent killing of overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jullebee Ranara in Kuwait, Secretary Susan Ople of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has ordered the deployment of a fact-finding team to assess the performance of the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Kuwait and review pending welfare cases. The team, to be led by a senior labor attaché, will conduct a comparative study on the number of welfare cases of distressed OFWs over the past five years, identify the root causes of these cases, evaluate the response time of both Philippine and Kuwaiti authorities and recruitment agencies in addressing calls for assistance, and examine the engagement of foreign recruitment agencies in monitoring their workers and screening their employers.

“We in the department must go by an evidence-based approach to labor reform policies,” Secretary Ople said during a virtual press conference on Saturday. “Given also the increase in deployment and welfare numbers in Kuwait last year, it is imperative that we look at the root causes behind these numbers.”

In addition to the fact-finding mission, Undersecretary for Licensing and Accreditation Bernard Olalia confirmed that separate recruitment violation cases will be filed against the Philippine and Kuwaiti recruitment agencies, Catalist International Manpower Services Company and Platinum International Office for Recruitment of Domestic Manpower, respectively, that facilitated Jullebee’s deployment. The agencies allegedly failed to comply with the mandatory monitoring required to ensure the well-being of their deployed workers.

OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio also reported that his office is currently working to provide financial assistance to the family of Jullebee, who was an active OWWA member at the time of her death. The DMW, through OWWA, has also coordinated with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct an autopsy on Jullebee’s remains, as requested by her family.

Secretary Ople emphasized that the DMW is committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of OFWs and will take appropriate action based on the findings of the fact-finding mission. The report will be submitted to her office for review.