Family of slain OFW in Kuwait wants autopsy of her remains in PH

The family of slain OFW in Kuwait, Jullebee Ranara, wants an autopsy on the remains of the OFW once it arrives in the Philippines on Friday, January 27.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Toots Ople said that the family also requested privacy once the remains arrive on Friday night.

“The family has authorized me to convey their request that the arrival of the remains be a private moment for them. This will be the first time na makikita nila. They have requested an autopsy once the remains arrived,” Ople said in a press briefing.

The family plans to hold the wake for two weeks.

The Kuwaiti government also expressed sympathy for the brutal killing of Ranara.

“Ipinahayag niya ang sympathies from his side doon sa pagkasawi ni Jullebee. Meron pa siyang nabanggit na may outrage din sa Kuwaiti society about Jullebee’s death. At yung pagbigay ng hustisya, kasabay din ang Kuwaiti government,” DMW Undersecretary Hans Cacdac said.

Ople also defended on the decision of the DMW not to impose a deployment ban.

“Short of imposing an OFW ban, we can be much stricter in accrediting foreign employers especially in Kuwait, and also sa pag-approve ng job orders at sa pagreview ng performance of Philippine and Kuwaiti recruitment agencies. We don’t want to shut the door on labor diplomacy while we are doing these things,” Ople said.