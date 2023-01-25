WATCH: Crocodile returns drowned boy’s body to Indonesian rescue squad

The sight of a massive crocodile carrying the body of a drowned child startled the residents of the Indonesian town of Muara Jawa.

The body, identified as 4-year-old Muhammad Ziyad Wijaya, was recovered from the Mahakam River in East Kalimantan, Indonesia after his family was unable to find it.

Netizens were baffled by the shocking video of the crocodile carrying a small child’s body on its back was broadcast on Indonesian television.

After residents and the victim’s family pulled the child’s body from the water, the crocodile vanished into the riverbed.

The body was immediately moved to the mainland by the joint search and rescue team and residents.

When the little boy’s body was successfully transported to land, no wounds were discovered except for a bite in the back inflicted by the crocodile while picking up the body from the river water and carrying it to the boat.