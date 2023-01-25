Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Crocodile returns drowned boy’s body to Indonesian rescue squad

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago

The sight of a massive crocodile carrying the body of a drowned child startled the residents of the Indonesian town of Muara Jawa.

The body, identified as 4-year-old Muhammad Ziyad Wijaya, was recovered from the Mahakam River in East Kalimantan, Indonesia after his family was unable to find it.

Netizens were baffled by the shocking video of the crocodile carrying a small child’s body on its back was broadcast on Indonesian television.

After residents and the victim’s family pulled the child’s body from the water, the crocodile vanished into the riverbed.

The body was immediately moved to the mainland by the joint search and rescue team and residents.

When the little boy’s body was successfully transported to land, no wounds were discovered except for a bite in the back inflicted by the crocodile while picking up the body from the river water and carrying it to the boat.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Nafis 296 emiratis

UAE issues arrest warrant against private firm owner for duping 296 Emiratis for Nafis platform

8 mins ago
Etihad Rail Al Qudra Bridge 1

LOOK: Etihad Rail reveals first glimpse of Dubai’s longest rail bridge taking shape over Al Qudra

2 hours ago
mt pulag snow

LOOK: Frost blankets parts of Mt. Pulag’s summit

2 hours ago
airline offloads passenger india

Airline offloads passenger after harassing female cabin crew

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button