LOOK: Etihad Rail reveals first glimpse of Dubai’s longest rail bridge taking shape over Al Qudra

As an unmistakable sign of progress on UAE-wide passenger train service, Etihad Rail has released striking images of the Al Qudra bridge, the longest rail bridge on Dubai’s mainline network.

Once the network, which cuts through Dubai, running past Al Maktoum Airport and Expo City Dubai and then north to Sharjah, is up and running, it will be vital to fast-tracking the goods movement throughout the UAE.

“Based in the Emirate of Dubai, our Al Qudra bridge is the longest rail bridge within the emirate’s mainline network, forming a vital route for trade and commerce which positively contributes to the movement of goods throughout the UAE,” Etihad Rail said.

Al Qudra features a cluster of artificial lakes and a sprawling 86km cycling track.

“The location is a constant hive of activity,” said Rineesha Mohammed Ali, who has seen the train tracks take shape from her house. “It is actually quite exciting to watch the whole thing take shape. Sometimes, if you’re lucky enough to look out of the window at the right time, you can see locomotives on the tracks,”

Etihad Rail also gave a peek into its 1km marine bridge last week. This bridge acts as a link between the national railway network and Khalifa port.

“This will improve the efficiency of goods transportation and cut down on shipping expenses,” it posted.

This mammoth railway project reached several milestones in 2022, such as the 75% completion of its 1,200km long network. Its passenger services will connect 11 cities in the UAE. With 200kmph, the commute from Abu Dhabi to Dubai takes only 50 minutes and Abu Dhabi to Fujairah in 100 minutes. The trains are expected to bring down travelling times by up to 40%. Also, the number of passengers to benefit from Etihad Rail is expected to reach more than 36.5 million annually by 2030.